Piper Sandler Raises Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) Price Target to $29.00

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AUB. Compass Point upgraded Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of AUB stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.23. The company had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,170. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.88. Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $38.86.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.28.

In related news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $46,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 469,519 shares in the company, valued at $10,803,632.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $135,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 457,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,362,805.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $1,101,540.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUB. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Union Bankshares by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 15,876 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after buying an additional 60,750 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 33,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Union Bankshares by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

