Piper Sandler Trims Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Target Price to $14.00

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Parsley Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.45.

PE opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04. Parsley Energy has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $220.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.18 million. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. Equities analysts expect that Parsley Energy will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 279,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,485.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $3,636,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,310,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,845,514.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 630,000 shares of company stock worth $7,408,200 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Parsley Energy by 7.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,998,113 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,460,000 after acquiring an additional 784,417 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 10.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,056,048 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $107,399,000 after purchasing an additional 945,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 28.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,914 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,491,389 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,926,000 after purchasing an additional 382,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 84.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,007,293 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $64,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,387 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

