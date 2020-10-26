Pivot Token (PVT) Price Hits $0.0002

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $99,465.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One Pivot Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, Coinall and BigONE.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00090429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00236385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00034935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.65 or 0.01355225 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000205 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00133865 BTC.

Pivot Token Token Profile

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about

Pivot Token Token Trading

Pivot Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Binance DEX and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

