Polaris (PII) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Polaris (NYSE:PII) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Polaris to post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter. Polaris has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 6.40-6.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $6.40-6.60 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.70. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Polaris to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Polaris alerts:

NYSE:PII opened at $91.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.09. Polaris has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $110.30. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -100.74 and a beta of 2.11.

PII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Longbow Research raised Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Polaris from $67.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Polaris from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Polaris from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

In other Polaris news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 3,700 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $392,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,906. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott W. Wine sold 90,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total value of $9,740,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,257,141.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,016 shares of company stock worth $18,084,614 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.