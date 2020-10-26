Polymath (POLY) Price Hits $0.0464 on Exchanges

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. During the last week, Polymath has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Polymath token can now be purchased for $0.0464 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Upbit and Binance. Polymath has a total market cap of $24.77 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.86 or 0.00430772 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00009784 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000014 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003189 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 533,500,099 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Binance, Kucoin, Ethfinex, Bittrex, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, UEX, Koinex, Bitbns, Upbit, Huobi and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

