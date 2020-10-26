PolySwarm (NCT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $383,157.00

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 26th. One PolySwarm token can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $4.40 million and approximately $383,157.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded up 39.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00033681 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $599.74 or 0.04549615 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00292330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00029864 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm (CRYPTO:NCT) is a token. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

