PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0054

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $923.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges including Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Tux Exchange and CoinExchange. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13,182.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $404.36 or 0.03067469 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.63 or 0.02015033 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.50 or 0.00436167 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.82 or 0.01022756 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00009557 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.57 or 0.00474692 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00041873 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000159 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 224,907,639 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

