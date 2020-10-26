Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) Earns Hold Rating from Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PD. ATB Capital upgraded Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Cormark lowered shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from a buy rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial downgraded Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.15.

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) stock opened at C$1.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $285.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79. Precision Drilling Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.39 and a twelve month high of C$2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.50.

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$189.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$182.68 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

