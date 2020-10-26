Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PFBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Preferred Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Preferred Bank from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Preferred Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.33.

PFBC stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $533.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.46. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.77.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 30.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Preferred Bank during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 39.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the second quarter worth about $163,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 42.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

