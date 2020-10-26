PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on PriceSmart from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded PriceSmart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

PSMT opened at $73.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PriceSmart has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.88.

In other news, EVP Juan Ignacio Biehl sold 1,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $115,488.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,746.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,172,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, AXA boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 60,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of December 6, 2019, the company operated 45 warehouse clubs. PriceSmart, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

