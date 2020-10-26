Primecoin Market Cap Tops $761,170.73 (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 26% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0225 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 46.3% lower against the dollar. Primecoin has a market cap of $761,170.73 and $4,382.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 33,770,182 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

