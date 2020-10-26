Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Primo Water in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.43.

NASDAQ PRMW opened at $13.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 154.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.89.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.21 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 7.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Primo Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $814,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

