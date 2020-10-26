Project Pai Price Tops $0.0102 on Exchanges (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, HBUS, Huobi and OOOBTC. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. Project Pai has a market cap of $15.10 million and $608,336.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00033681 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $599.74 or 0.04549615 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00292330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00029864 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,707,083,820 coins and its circulating supply is 1,481,391,282 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OOOBTC, LBank, HBUS, Bitfinex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.