ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Shares Gap Down to $8.93

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.93, but opened at $7.75. ProPhase Labs shares last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 1,143 shares traded.

PRPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Ted William Karkus sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,419,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,653,702. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPH)

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter(OTC) consumer healthcare products, dietary supplements, and other remedies in the United States. The company offers TK Supplements product line, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health.

