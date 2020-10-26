PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Acquired by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,388,268 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,765 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 5.51% of PROS worth $76,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in PROS by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of PROS by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of PROS by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PROS by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,181. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.10. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $68.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $63.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. On average, analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PROS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on PROS from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PROS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

