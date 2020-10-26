Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Shares Gap Up to $3.85

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.85, but opened at $4.29. Proteome Sciences shares last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 46 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.81.

Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported GBX (0.17) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers. It delivers content for personalized medicine in the areas of biomarker services, isobaric reagents, and biomarkers. The company designs, performs, and interprets high resolution proteomics studies to improve target discovery, validation, and mechanism of action studies; offers specialized services to enhance discovery and validation of mechanistic biomarkers in peripheral fluids; and provides a set of bioinformatics tools to enhance data integration, and select regulated features and map to biological processes.

