Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

LUNG opened at $42.24 on Monday. Pulmonx has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.