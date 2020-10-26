PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Upgraded at 140166

140166 upgraded shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report released on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $54.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $53.00.

PHM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of PulteGroup from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of PulteGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.47.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $43.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $49.70.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $2,414,437.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,788,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $1,552,000. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $2,203,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.