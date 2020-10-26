PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Raised to Buy at Main First Bank

Main First Bank upgraded shares of PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PUMSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Pareto Securities raised PUMA SE/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush raised PUMA SE/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of PUMSY stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69. PUMA SE/ADR has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $9.81.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

