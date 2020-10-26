Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on QIWI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qiwi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Qiwi from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qiwi from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Qiwi from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Qiwi has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of QIWI opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.07. Qiwi has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $21.64.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The credit services provider reported $44.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $43.78. The business had revenue of $97.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.15 million. Qiwi had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 12.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Qiwi will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. Qiwi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.68%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Qiwi in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Qiwi by 90.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 46,655 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Qiwi by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 168,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Qiwi by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Qiwi by 295.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 74,567 shares in the last quarter. 29.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

