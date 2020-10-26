QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.1% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,501,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845,242 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 380.4% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,805,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $255,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,716 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 24.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,535,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $869,773,000 after buying an additional 1,870,075 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,571,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $143,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,983,000. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.96. The company had a trading volume of 113,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,054,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $132.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

A number of research firms recently commented on QCOM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. 140166 raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.12.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $2,681,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,720 shares of company stock worth $5,348,451 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

