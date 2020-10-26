Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:QRI)

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI) announced a interim dividend on Monday, October 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$1.36.

