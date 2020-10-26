Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $99.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $116.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QLYS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qualys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.85.

Shares of QLYS opened at $97.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.62 and a 200 day moving average of $105.26. Qualys has a twelve month low of $63.37 and a twelve month high of $125.22.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Qualys had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, Director Peter Pace sold 36,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,692,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,558.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 12,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,382 shares of company stock worth $5,520,908. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Qualys by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

