Quest Diagnostics’ (DGX) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their hold rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BofA Securities raised Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.37.

NYSE:DGX opened at $127.13 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $131.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.09.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 10,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,306,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 291,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $35,039,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,569,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 396,430 shares of company stock valued at $47,039,374. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 132.9% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

