R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded R1 RCM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on R1 RCM from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink upgraded R1 RCM from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded R1 RCM from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.67.

R1 RCM stock opened at $17.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.72, a P/E/G ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.57. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The healthcare provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $314.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.94 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 182.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael C. Feiner sold 71,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,107,677.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,245.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 59.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 208.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,250 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 105,607 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,064,652 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after buying an additional 285,995 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 887,881 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after buying an additional 158,540 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in R1 RCM by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,107 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

