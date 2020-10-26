Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

RANJY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Randstad from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

RANJY stock opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Randstad has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $31.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.41.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. Randstad had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 13.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Randstad will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as provides payroll services. The company also offers on-site solution for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

