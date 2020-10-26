Raymond James Analysts Give K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) a C$10.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KNT. Cormark lifted their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$5.40 to C$6.15 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.27.

KNT opened at C$7.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $955.65 million and a P/E ratio of 35.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.55 and a 12 month high of C$8.50.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$66.42 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.4559023 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) news, Director Mark Price Eaton sold 75,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.68, for a total transaction of C$501,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,837,000. Also, Director John Lewins sold 500,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total value of C$3,450,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,273,289.85. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,079,250 shares of company stock worth $7,513,547.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

