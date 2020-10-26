Raymond James Analysts Give Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) a C$11.25 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$11.25 target price on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

MTL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.50.

MTL stock opened at C$9.78 on Thursday. Mullen Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$3.85 and a one year high of C$10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.71, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.65. The firm has a market cap of $947.79 million and a PE ratio of 18.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.82%.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark acquired 30,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$287,640.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$432,400. Insiders have purchased 32,415 shares of company stock valued at $304,946 over the last quarter.

About Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

