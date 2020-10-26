Raymond James Boosts Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$7.00

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

HBM has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. CIBC increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. CSFB increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.77.

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$6.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.50. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.66 and a 1-year high of C$6.79.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported C($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$289.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$237.62 million. Analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.0941548 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

