Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Argus lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. 140166 upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.35.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $2.31 on Monday, hitting $60.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,972,264. The firm has a market cap of $95.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.88. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

