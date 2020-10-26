Realio Network (RIO) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $273,763.00

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. In the last seven days, Realio Network has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. One Realio Network token can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00004838 BTC on popular exchanges. Realio Network has a total market cap of $4.10 million and approximately $273,763.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00089488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00236594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00034947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.17 or 0.01338954 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000205 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00132905 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,477,338 tokens. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund

Realio Network Token Trading

Realio Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

