Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red River Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

RRBI stock opened at $47.51 on Thursday. Red River Bancshares has a 52-week low of $29.90 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $22.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Red River Bancshares news, Director Teddy Ray Price bought 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.75 per share, with a total value of $199,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 337,816 shares in the company, valued at $14,103,818. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ferdinand William Hackmeyer, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $147,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,365 shares in the company, valued at $8,275,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 30.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 527.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 171.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Red River Bancshares by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, asset acquisition, expansion and development loans, borrowing base loans, letters of credit, and other loan products; tax-exempt loans; and consumer loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and standby letters of credit.

