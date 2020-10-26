Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RDFN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Redfin from $23.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Compass Point lowered Redfin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Redfin from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Redfin from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered Redfin from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.24.

RDFN opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.59 and a beta of 1.90. Redfin has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.38.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $213.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.78 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 119,250 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $5,285,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,149.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 20,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $844,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,790,445 shares in the company, valued at $75,556,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 340,630 shares of company stock worth $15,429,864. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 719.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

