Refereum Market Cap Hits $2.63 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 26th. Refereum has a total market cap of $2.63 million and $356.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Refereum has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Refereum token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Gate.io, Bibox and Cobinhood.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Refereum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00089488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00236594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00034947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.17 or 0.01338954 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000205 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00132905 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Bibox, Upbit, OKEx, Bittrex, IDEX, DDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.