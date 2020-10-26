Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Position Reduced by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 15.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 682,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 127,589 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $64,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGA. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 60.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 97,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 36,519 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 11,404 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth $1,097,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,258,000 after buying an additional 908,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.88.

NYSE RGA traded down $4.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.19. 8,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,333. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.54. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $55.39 and a 1-year high of $169.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $2.40. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

