RELX PLC (REL.L)’s (REL) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,660 ($21.69) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on REL. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on RELX PLC (REL.L) from GBX 2,080 ($27.18) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,962 ($25.63) target price on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,904.80 ($24.89).

REL opened at GBX 1,635 ($21.36) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,729.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,779.95. RELX PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,109 ($27.55).

RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported GBX 37 ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 36.60 ($0.48) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that RELX PLC will post 103.9999929 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

