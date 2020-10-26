Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Shares Gap Down to $1.59

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.59, but opened at $1.46. Remark shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 58,751 shares.

MARK has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of Remark in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $157.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. Research analysts anticipate that Remark Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Remark during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Remark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $876,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Remark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Remark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Remark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 8.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

