RenaissanceRe (RNR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 5.21%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect RenaissanceRe to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $178.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.41. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. RenaissanceRe has a 52-week low of $113.27 and a 52-week high of $202.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RNR shares. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RenaissanceRe from $205.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.67.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

