Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.70 million. Republic First Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. On average, analysts expect Republic First Bancorp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBK opened at $2.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24. Republic First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.26.

In other news, Director Harris Wildstein bought 61,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $122,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 871,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,288. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FRBK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

