Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ROIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $10.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.28. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.36.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $66.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.02 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 3.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,022,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,920,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,294,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,183,000 after acquiring an additional 476,574 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 75.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after acquiring an additional 425,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 109.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 781,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after acquiring an additional 407,450 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

