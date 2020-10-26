Reviewing Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) and OLYMPUS CORP/S (NASDAQ:OCPNY)

OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) and Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

OLYMPUS CORP/S has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antelope Enterprise has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for OLYMPUS CORP/S and Antelope Enterprise, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OLYMPUS CORP/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Antelope Enterprise 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares OLYMPUS CORP/S and Antelope Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OLYMPUS CORP/S 5.34% 10.82% 3.98% Antelope Enterprise N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of OLYMPUS CORP/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Antelope Enterprise shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Antelope Enterprise shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OLYMPUS CORP/S and Antelope Enterprise’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OLYMPUS CORP/S $7.32 billion 3.64 $475.36 million $0.36 54.03 Antelope Enterprise $47.42 million 0.15 -$1.38 million N/A N/A

OLYMPUS CORP/S has higher revenue and earnings than Antelope Enterprise.

Summary

OLYMPUS CORP/S beats Antelope Enterprise on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

OLYMPUS CORP/S Company Profile

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. It offers endoscopic video endoscopy systems, endoscopic ultrasound systems, ultrasound endoscopes and probes, endoscopic ultrasound observation devices, capsule endoscopy systems, integrated documentation systems, therapeutic equipment, and ancillary products; cleaning, disinfecting, and sterilization systems; gastrointestinal, colono, duodeno, and broncho endoscopes; endoscopy products for gastroenterological surgery, bronchial surgery, urology, gynecology, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, and anesthesiology, as well as ear, nose, and throat; and therapeutic and surgical equipment, endoscope ancillary equipment, and endotherapy devices. The company also provides upright, polarizing, inverted, laser scanning confocal, stereo, and marco fluorescence microscopes; box-type fluorescence imaging devices, microscope digital cameras, life science imaging software, bio-imaging systems, and virtual slide systems; metallurgical, semiconductor and flat-panel display inspection, laser scanning, and measuring microscopes; microscopic 3D measurement instruments, and industrial microscope ancillary equipment; and industrial videoscopes and fiberscopes, industrial rigidscopes and ancillary equipment, ultrasonic flaw detectors, eddy current and phased array flaw detectors, and X-ray fluorescence and X-ray diffraction analyzers. In addition, it offers interchangeable lens cameras, compact digital cameras, digital camera accessories, lens barrels units, optical components, digital audio recorders, binoculars, and related software applications; and biomedical materials system. The company was formerly known as Olympus Optical Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Olympus Corporation in October 2003. Olympus Corporation was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Antelope Enterprise Company Profile

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. It provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles. The company sells its products under the HD, Hengda, HDL, Hengdeli, Pottery Capital of Tang Dynasty, TOERTO, and WULIQIAO brands through a network of distributors, as well as directly to property developers. The company was formerly known as China Ceramics Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited in October 2020. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Jinjiang, the People's Republic of China.

