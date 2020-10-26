Reviewing Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) and iNeedMD (NYSE:NEMD)

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) and iNeedMD (OTCMKTS:NEMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Becton, Dickinson and and iNeedMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Becton, Dickinson and 5.30% 14.19% 5.86% iNeedMD N/A N/A N/A

84.2% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Becton, Dickinson and has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iNeedMD has a beta of -3.43, suggesting that its share price is 443% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Becton, Dickinson and and iNeedMD’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Becton, Dickinson and $17.29 billion 4.03 $1.23 billion $11.68 20.57 iNeedMD N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Becton, Dickinson and has higher revenue and earnings than iNeedMD.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Becton, Dickinson and and iNeedMD, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Becton, Dickinson and 0 7 7 1 2.60 iNeedMD 0 0 0 0 N/A

Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus price target of $280.86, suggesting a potential upside of 16.89%. Given Becton, Dickinson and’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Becton, Dickinson and is more favorable than iNeedMD.

Summary

Becton, Dickinson and beats iNeedMD on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems. Its BD Life Sciences segment provides specimen and blood collection products and systems; automated blood and tuberculosis culturing, molecular testing, microorganism identification and drug susceptibility, and liquid-based cytology systems, as well as rapid diagnostic assays, microbiology laboratory automation products, and plated media products; and fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers, antibodies and kits, reagent systems, and solutions for high-throughput single-cell gene expression analysis, as well as clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers. The company's BD Interventional segment offers hernia and soft tissue repair, biological and bioresorbable grafts, biosurgery, and other surgical products; surgical infection prevention, surgical and laparoscopic instrumentation products; peripheral intervention products; and urology and critical care products. It has a strategic partnership with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to develop new manufacturing lines for injection devices. Becton, Dickinson and Company was founded in 1897 and is based in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

iNeedMD Company Profile

iNeedMD Holdings, Inc., a medical device development company, researches, develops, markets, and sells medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers The EKG Glove, a disposable medical device that is used in the diagnosis, screening, prevention, and monitoring of cardiovascular diseases. Its product has applications in hospitals, nursing homes and skilled nursing facilities, medical transportation, remote medical assessment, urgent care health clinics, and heart rhythm monitoring. iNeedMD Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

