Reviewing Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) & Grown Rogue International (NASDAQ:GRUSF)

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) and Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Creative Realities alerts:

Creative Realities has a beta of 4.21, indicating that its share price is 321% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grown Rogue International has a beta of -626.82, indicating that its share price is 62,782% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Creative Realities and Grown Rogue International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Realities $31.60 million 0.39 $1.04 million N/A N/A Grown Rogue International $3.92 million 2.05 N/A N/A N/A

Creative Realities has higher revenue and earnings than Grown Rogue International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Creative Realities and Grown Rogue International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Realities 0 0 0 0 N/A Grown Rogue International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Creative Realities and Grown Rogue International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Realities -73.60% -52.31% -20.90% Grown Rogue International -119.45% -2,671.00% 966.57%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.9% of Creative Realities shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Creative Realities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Creative Realities beats Grown Rogue International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Creative Realities Company Profile

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the automotive, apparel and accessories, banking, baby/children, beauty, CPG, department stores, digital out-of-home, electronics, fashion, fitness, foodservice/quick service restaurant, financial services, gaming, luxury, mass merchants, mobile operators, and pharmacy retail industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.

Grown Rogue International Company Profile

Grown Rogue International, Inc. operates as a seed to experience cannabis brand. Its products include flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and extracts, including shatter, wax, oil and sugar, which are categorized according to desired user experiences: relax, optimize, groove, uplift and energize. The company was founded on November 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Realities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Realities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.