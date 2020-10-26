Reviewing Genius Products (OTCMKTS:GNPR) & Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CSSE)

Genius Products (OTCMKTS:GNPR) and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Genius Products and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genius Products N/A N/A N/A Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment -62.28% -58.01% -17.86%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Genius Products and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genius Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.24%. Given Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is more favorable than Genius Products.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genius Products and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genius Products N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment $55.36 million 3.35 -$31.67 million ($1.13) -12.99

Genius Products has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.3% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Genius Products shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 72.8% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Genius Products has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment beats Genius Products on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genius Products

Genius Products, Inc. produces and distributes home entertainment products. It produces, licenses and distributes a library of motion pictures, television programming, family, lifestyle and trend entertainment on DVD and other emerging platforms. The company was founded by Larry Alan Balaban on January 8, 1996 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc., a media company, engages in the production and distribution of video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the web through its owned and operated advertising-supported online VOD networks; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its subscription-based VOD network; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels. The company also distributes movies and television series to consumers through license agreements in various media, such as theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable, pay television, VOD, mobile, and new digital media platforms; and owns the copyright or long-term distribution rights to approximately 1,000 television series and feature films. In addition, it develops and produces television and short-form video content, including brand-related content. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cos Cob, Connecticut. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul Productions, LLC.

