Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.20.

RVMD stock opened at $40.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average of $30.81. Revolution Medicines has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $47.14.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Elizabeth M. Anderson sold 4,780 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 16,967 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $439,784.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,584 shares in the company, valued at $378,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,622 shares of company stock worth $7,436,294 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVMD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 18.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,903,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,662 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth approximately $5,181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 21.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,634,000 after purchasing an additional 229,117 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth approximately $2,648,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the second quarter worth approximately $2,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

