Rexnord (RXN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Rexnord has set its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Rexnord to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RXN opened at $32.64 on Monday. Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

In other news, Director George C. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,274. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

RXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Rexnord from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Rexnord from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.57.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

