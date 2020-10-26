Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 1,798 Shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Sony were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNE. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Sony by 6,200.9% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,214,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,477 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sony in the second quarter worth approximately $78,084,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Sony by 245.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,137,000 after acquiring an additional 689,675 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sony in the second quarter worth approximately $36,218,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sony in the second quarter worth approximately $30,772,000. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNE. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Sony in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sony in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

NYSE:SNE traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.95. 7,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. Sony Co. has a twelve month low of $50.94 and a twelve month high of $84.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.02 and a 200 day moving average of $71.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $18.31 billion during the quarter. Sony had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Sony Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

