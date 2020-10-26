Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 199 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,378 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Cigna were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CI. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Cigna by 91.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,479,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,753,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,567 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,733,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,078,349,000 after buying an additional 1,769,394 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $141,512,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,949,644 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $553,501,000 after buying an additional 401,686 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,135,327 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,091,944,000 after buying an additional 320,891 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Eric P. Palmer acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $168.77 per share, with a total value of $168,770.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,687.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,743,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,550,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CI traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $182.79. The stock had a trading volume of 17,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,709. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.70.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

