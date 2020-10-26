Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 5,288 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,507 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 2.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of SMFG traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $5.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,539. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 5.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.