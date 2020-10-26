Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 877 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard stock traded down $7.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $322.20. 33,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,829,470. The business’s 50 day moving average is $337.60 and its 200 day moving average is $308.94. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The company has a market capitalization of $329.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. Mastercard’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.19.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $10,035,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,607,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,543,111,494.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.96, for a total value of $4,324,204.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,698,665.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,367 shares of company stock valued at $51,686,708 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

